Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas photographed kissing on the beach in Costa Rica

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
It’s been a week since we found out that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are a thing, when they were spotted together in Cuba. Then on the weekend they were photographed heading to Costa Rica and making out at the airport. Here they are, in Costa Rica, leaving no doubt about their status while walking ...
News video: Ben Affleck and new Bond Girl take their love to Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and new Bond Girl take their love to Costa Rica 00:35

 Ben Affleck and Bond girl Ana de Armas appeared to confirm dating rumours on Tuesday as they were spotted all loved-up on a beach in Costa Rica.

Ben Affleck dating Ana de Armas? Source reveals how Jennifer Garner feels about her ex dating again [Video]Ben Affleck dating Ana de Armas? Source reveals how Jennifer Garner feels about her ex dating again

Ben Affleck dating Ana de Armas? Source reveals how Jennifer Garner feels about her ex dating again

Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas’ Rumoured Romance [Video]Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas’ Rumoured Romance

ET Canada has all the details on the rumoured romance between “Deep Water” co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who were recently spotted vacationing together in the actress’ hometown of..

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas’ Hot New Romance Heats Up Costa Rica


Extra

Ben Affleck is Ultimate Instagram BF for Ana De Armas in Costa Rica

Ben Affleck's already got a handle on the Instagram boyfriend lifestyle -- he's happily snapping beach shots of his hot new girlfriend, Ana de Armas!!! The...
TMZ.com

