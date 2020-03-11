Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > March Madness Tournament Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

March Madness Tournament Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

TMZ.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
So much for your bracket ... March Madness is CANCELED. The NCAA made the announcement moments ago -- saying they're pulling the plug on the biggest college basketball tournament of the year ... just days before it was set to tip off. "This…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak

NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:15

 The NCAA is limiting attendance at its events during March Madness, amid concerns of coronavirus as more cases pop up across the country.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns [Video]Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus is certainly changing the way people do business in Las Vegas. MGM’s decision to close all buffets temporarily turned a lot of March Madness is on, but the fans are out! The NCAA said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Coronavirus Impacting NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBA [Video]Coronavirus Impacting NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBA

Dennis O'Donnell reports on NCAA announcing that only limited audience will be allowed into NCAA Tournament games (3-11-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournament Over Coronavirus Outbreak

NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournament Over Coronavirus OutbreakThe National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has canceled its crown jewel March Madness tournament due to the coronavirus global outbreak, joining major...
Mediaite

NCAA cancels 'March Madness' tournaments over coronavirus

NCAA has canceled its 'March Madness' Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic which has hit sporting...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Franky_974

Billgros RT @NBAMemes: March Madness is canceled due to COVID-19. https://t.co/J7xxjJmiar 6 seconds ago

KalebPierre

Kaleb Siemz RT @FieldYates: The NCAA tournament has been canceled. No March Madness. 11 seconds ago

NBAMemes

NBA Memes March Madness is canceled due to COVID-19. https://t.co/J7xxjJmiar 16 seconds ago

MarkG_Medina

Mark Medina RT @usatodaysports: There will be no March Madness https://t.co/VLnUutbSWu 24 seconds ago

pirucahti

steven 🧟‍♂️ RT @RocketsPlsWin: - NBA suspended - MLB suspended - NHL suspended - MLS suspended - Big East Tournament canceled - SEC Tournament cancel… 28 seconds ago

Tennessean

Tennessean Would Lady Vols' bubble have burst? Unlikely, but we'll never know; NCAA tourney canceled https://t.co/fDMape0Ybo 29 seconds ago

ronniehowlett3

ronnie cassol RT @THR: NCAA has canceled the #MarchMadness tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/S5idBwMfeu 31 seconds ago

cabooklover

Kristin (크리스틴) RT @USATODAY: NCAA cancels March Madness men's and women's basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/0mOwHSQtBz 47 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.