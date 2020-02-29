Global  

Dana White Says UFC Fights Will Go On After Consulting with Trump

TMZ.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The UFC will NOT cancel events in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic -- with Dana White saying he made the decision to proceed after consulting with President Trump. "I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States today…
