Post Malone Facing Backlash for Denver Show Amid Coronavirus Fears

TMZ.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Post Malone was anything BUT POSTponed ... his show in Denver oddly went on despite everything else getting canceled amid fears of widespread of the coronavirus. The rapper's facing tons of heat after performing Thursday night in front of a…
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Post Malone Show Must Go On At Pepsi Center

Post Malone Show Must Go On At Pepsi Center 01:50

 Despite coronavirus concerns, the concert happened on Thursday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

'Wash Hands' sign: Skywriter's good hygiene plea amid coronavirus [Video]'Wash Hands' sign: Skywriter's good hygiene plea amid coronavirus

A skywriter in Sydney, Australia, delivered a message on good hygiene — "WASH HANDS" — from the sky above. Medical experts around the globe recommend washing one's hands with soap and water as a..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Post Malone Faces Backlash for Having Concert Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Post Malone is getting some major backlash for this concert amid the coronavirus outbreak… – TMZ This deaf actress is opening up about her important role…...
Just Jared

Live Nation, AEG expected to suspend all tours, but tonight’s Post Malone show in Denver is still on

Live Nation and AEG are expected to suspend all tours soon, but fans are frustrated that neither promoter will respond to questions about concerts happening in...
Denver Post Also reported by •Billboard.com

