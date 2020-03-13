Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > President Trump Declares Coronavirus A National Emergency

President Trump Declares Coronavirus A National Emergency

TMZ.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump has declared coronavirus a "National Emergency" and says his administration is doing everything they can to get it under control. Trump, joined by VP Pence and other health officials, held a presser at The White House Friday to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Fact Check: President Trump's coronavirus address

Fact Check: President Trump's coronavirus address 01:51

 Fact Check: President Trump's coronavirus address

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan [Video]Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan

In an address to the nation Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 08:51Published

Trump To PBS Reporter On Closing Pandemic Office: 'Nasty Question' [Video]Trump To PBS Reporter On Closing Pandemic Office: 'Nasty Question'

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency: source

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to...
Reuters India

Trump to declare coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.