Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics

TMZ.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather is breaking his silence on his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris ... remembering her as his rock, his angel, his love and his heart. The undefeated boxer just posted a series of super-sweet photos of Josie, him and two of their three…
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead 00:19

 An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead. Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement says. Right now no foul play is expected.

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead [Video]Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30


Sport24.co.za | Ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather found dead

Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion boxer, has been found dead.
Lil Mama Pours Her Heart Out To Floyd Mayweather’s Sons After His Ex Josie Harris’ Death: “Losing A Mother Is Not Easy”

Lil Mama Pours Her Heart Out To Floyd Mayweather’s Sons After His Ex Josie Harris’ Death: “Losing A Mother Is Not Easy”New York rapper Lil Mama is sending prayers and love to the family of Josie Harris. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to speak on boxing icon Floyd...
tdhill32

t.d. RT @TMZ: Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics https://t.co/rP3E2i9jEp 1 minute ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics https://t.co/XUO8EIQFdM https://t.co/zehNqbhOTf 5 minutes ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics https://t.co/8yiCGdSjSA https://t.co/6YAwiuGh3E 5 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics https://t.co/Pa0fRGqMiK https://t.co/Y77lQsrnXF 13 minutes ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics - https://t.co/iWAzGkfNKt 16 minutes ago

Boxing_NewsNow

Boxing News Now Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics - https://t.co/rOlnwTX7Xp https://t.co/D7BRGa0gT4 17 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics - https://t.co/6cAoJb921S #starbuzz 17 minutes ago

SmashBlockTV

SMASH BLOCK T.V. Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics https://t.co/SYV0xicjCd https://t.co/9Pbv2y6LZC 25 minutes ago

