Floyd Mayweather Remembers Late Ex-GF Josie Harris With Family Pics
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Floyd Mayweather is breaking his silence on his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris ... remembering her as his rock, his angel, his love and his heart. The undefeated boxer just posted a series of super-sweet photos of Josie, him and two of their three…
An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead. Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement says. Right now no foul play is expected.