Laurence Fox Urges Celebration of Diversity Upon Receiving Apology From Actors' Union

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Equity has publicly admitted to making a mistake for labeling the former 'Lewis' actor a 'disgrace' after he branded an audience member 'racist' during an appearance on BBC's 'Question Time'.
Laurence Fox: Actors union Equity apologises for 'disgrace' tweets

Equity says it was "a mistake" for the organisation to call the actor "a disgrace" to his industry.
BBC News


