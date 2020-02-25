Global  

Coronavirus Cup: Liverpool to be awarded PL title and West Ham stay up

Anorak Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
With top-flight football banned until April 4 at the earliest as the coronavirus bites, fair minds have been pushing their agendas. West Ham United’s vice-chairman Karren Brady insists that the Premier League season has to be declared void if no more fixtures are possible. “Sorry Liverpool,” says the woman to the table toppers and whose club is only out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference. “As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void,” says Brady in her Sun column. “Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?” Can we guess? It is, she concedes, “A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.” But robbery is fine so long as it’s fair reasonable.

But over in the Telegraph, we learn: “Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be abandoned… a senior club executive revealed on Friday night that there was little ­opposition to awarding Jurgen Klopp’s men their first English title for 30 years following what threatened to be the longest suspension of the professional game since the Second World War.” An unnamed senior Liverpool FC executive says the Reds win the title because it seems likely they would have won it anyhow. Sport isn’t unpredictable. Liverpool won’t do a Devon Lock. Liverpool get the the Coronavirus Cup and the other teams get… Well, what? To applaud from their sick beds?

There are, of course, financial implications, wages and transfer debts must be paid and there is lost broadcast revenue,” says Brady, “lost matchday income but this pales into insignificance as the health and well-being of everyone must come first.” To say nothing of the cost of West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, which she doesn’t.
 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Juergen Klopp says Liverpool fans are not "paranoid" over rumours that the coronavirus could disrupt their charge to the Premier League title.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp talks about his team's 18-match winning streak after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League.

Liverpool should NOT win Premier League title as season should be declared null and void, says West Ham chief Karren Brady

West Ham co-owner Karren Brady believes Liverpool should NOT be given their first ever Premier League title as the season should be declared void following the...
Coronavirus: West Ham's Karren Brady wants void Premier League season meaning Liverpool miss out

The Premier League season is in chaos after being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak with West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady calling for the campaign to...
