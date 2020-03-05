Global  

Starbucks Ditches Reusable Cups, Communal Items in Wake of Coronavirus

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Starbucks customers are being tasked with a tall order -- to leave their reusable cups at home to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. There are stores all over that have posted signs telling customers it has temporarily paused the use of…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Starbucks halts reusable mugs [Video]

Starbucks halts reusable mugs

Starbucks has stopped accepting reusable cups from customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As Fred Katayama reports, it&apos;ll still give discounts to anyone carrying one.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published
Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]

Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

The coffee giant is also making other changes in response to the global outbreak. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Starbucks to use only disposable cups during outbreak

Starbucks will temporarily end the use of reusable cups in the US and Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak.  -More- 
SmartBrief

Starbucks stops customers using own cups in bid to contain coronavirus

The world's largest coffee chain Starbucks Corp has stopped accepting reusable cups from customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus, though it will still...
Reuters


