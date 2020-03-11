Global  

Floyd Mayweather's Ex Josie Harris, No Evidence of Drugs or Suicide

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The mystery surrounding the death of Floyd Mayweather's ex, Josie Harris, continues -- with no evidence of drugs or suicide at the scene, law enforcement sources tell us. We broke the story ... Harris -- who has 3 kids with Floyd -- was found in…
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend found dead 00:19

 An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead. Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement says. Right now no foul play is expected.

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead [Video]

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

Floyd Mayweather's Ex-GF Josie Harris Dies, Found Dead In Car

Josie Harris -- who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather -- was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Law...
