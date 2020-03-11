Floyd Mayweather's Ex Josie Harris, No Evidence of Drugs or Suicide
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The mystery surrounding the death of Floyd Mayweather's ex, Josie Harris, continues -- with no evidence of drugs or suicide at the scene, law enforcement sources tell us. We broke the story ... Harris -- who has 3 kids with Floyd -- was found in…
An investigation is underway after the mother of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s children was found dead. Josie Harris was discovered Tuesday night in a vehicle in Valencia, California, law enforcement says. Right now no foul play is expected.