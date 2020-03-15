Global  

'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Lorenzo Brino, who starred in "7th Heaven," has died ... TMZ has learned. The 21-year-old actor was killed when he lost control of his Toyota Camry and it struck a pole. Brino was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead. The…
