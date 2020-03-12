President Trump Tells Americans to Stop Panic Buying, 'Relax!'
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () President Trump had a strong message for Americans who are flocking to their local grocery stores and clearing the shelves in a frenzy -- take a chill pill, yo ... please and thanks. DT and his coronavirus team -- including Pence -- hit up the…
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the..
President Trump told Americans on Sunday that “there's no need to hoard” supplies, amid concerns of potential food or supply shortages as more states and... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent •Denver Post