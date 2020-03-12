Global  

President Trump Tells Americans to Stop Panic Buying, 'Relax!'

TMZ.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
President Trump had a strong message for Americans who are flocking to their local grocery stores and clearing the shelves in a frenzy -- take a chill pill, yo ... please and thanks. DT and his coronavirus team -- including Pence -- hit up the…
News video: Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 02:52

 President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency [Video]

Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the..

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing [Video]

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the..

Trump attempts to calm country at WH coronavirus briefing, saying 'no need to hoard' supplies

President Trump told Americans on Sunday that “there's no need to hoard” supplies, amid concerns of potential food or supply shortages as more states and...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndependentDenver Post

Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Saturday (March 14) said that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House due to strong...
Zee News Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersReuters IndiaNew Zealand Herald

lionheart2099

Vincent Jean RT @TMZ: President Trump Tells Americans to Stop Panic Buying, 'Relax!' https://t.co/WcwOFq8EdH 34 seconds ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com President Trump Tells Americans to Stop Panic Buying, ‘Relax!’ https://t.co/ENgSBfAxr5 4 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department President Trump Tells Americans to Stop Panic Buying, ‘Relax!’ https://t.co/fasKRZwCio https://t.co/yL15YWerDd 7 minutes ago

HBLOCAL56

FOJO @cspanwj President Trump comes out, dishes news outlets, drops paperwork about Google #TrumpCrash, on the floor.Poi… https://t.co/UntpJmpSsC 7 minutes ago

Totallaseryaho1

[email protected] RT @theedgemalaysia: President Trump tells Americans to buy fewer groceries - Bloomberg https://t.co/hPWyr6uPvg 7 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ President Trump Tells Americans to Buy Fewer Groceries https://t.co/Wwzw9OklQq https://t.co/Iq6llyrp3X 10 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez President Trump Tells Americans to Buy Fewer Groceries https://t.co/2lLm0s0YdA https://t.co/dYBzXKgSD2 11 minutes ago

theedgemalaysia

The Edge Malaysia President Trump tells Americans to buy fewer groceries - Bloomberg https://t.co/hPWyr6uPvg 12 minutes ago

