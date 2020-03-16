Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
One of James Bond's lovely ladies on-screen has come out in real-life to say she has coronavirus -- this just weeks after the latest flick was put on ice over it. Actress Olga Kurylenko made the announcement Sunday, taking to Instagram to notify…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, confirmed the news to her fans on social...
E! Online

‘James Bond’ star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

The actor is best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’ and 2013’s sci-fi movie ‘Oblivion’
Hindu


Tweets about this

abel_gance_

The Music of Light RT @EW: Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/bEwxy8AnG5 3 seconds ago

SwissOldo

swiss oldo RT @EyesOnQ: Tainted Adrenochrome? Add to the list :::: Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has coronavirus: Actress who starred alongside Daniel Crai… 21 seconds ago

callum311201

Callum Smith RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/U2pEnHeAUT 45 seconds ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/fxY8xpbmaM via @TheWrap https://t.co/VKPtRDaYae 1 minute ago

vandizzlez

vandizzle Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has coronavirus: Actress who starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum of So... #Topbuzz https://t.co/aNaXgZWELE 1 minute ago

conociaunHD_P

wilson villa Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/QEitbM1INg https://t.co/vveAn74Lbr 7 minutes ago

justme_relax

justme RT @TheWrap: Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/mwkFYxWLna 9 minutes ago

delluscious15

RIB RT @people: Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Reveals She Has Coronavirus, Urges Others to 'Take This Seriously' https://t.co/3hspFwQvZ3 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.