Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence got a rude awakening to cap off her weekend -- cops say a female intruder sauntered right into her crib ... and the way she did it was too damn easy. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman entered JLaw's L.A.-area home…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/5YcVy9eIyx 3 minutes ago

SHAHEATTA

Ms. West Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder via @TMZ https://t.co/YRakob7BJh 4 minutes ago

SConfinement

SolitaryConfinement ⭐️⭐️⭐️ I’m sure he was just looking for TP! Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder via @TMZ https://t.co/GBLOHSPPeA 5 minutes ago

Rachel_McRea

Rachel McRea #ByeDon2020 🏳️‍🌈 Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/WIMsknTSzy 5 minutes ago

Gabriel_Will2

Gabriel Williams Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder [via @TMZ] https://t.co/Kck4pEgVJC 5 minutes ago

JJesusArreola

J Jesus Arreola RT @TMZ: Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/nBKp8OamRz 10 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/PHKWIgfcfd https://t.co/gxg3XCBCWQ 14 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/oiU5EcYKZV 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.