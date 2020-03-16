Global  

'Modern Family' French Bulldog Stella is Dead

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
"Modern Family" got some really sad news over the weekend -- Ed O'Neill's TV dog Stella has died. The French bulldog -- real name Beatrice -- died about a week ago and just days after wrapping the show. It's unclear what led to Beatrice's death.…
Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Saving French Bulldog From Drowning in Pool

Saving French Bulldog From Drowning in Pool 01:02

 Occurred on March 3, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "I am having a swimming pool built and my two french bulldogs were walking and playing around the pool when one of them jumped up and accidentally fell in. I immediately jumped in after her before she drowned. This was all captured on my nest...

French Bulldog just wants you to play with him [Video]

French Bulldog just wants you to play with him

This cute french bulldog is very excited to play around. Adorable! Credit: french_hodol

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:14Published
Gloria Finds the Family Has a Lot of Excuses [Video]

Gloria Finds the Family Has a Lot of Excuses

After no one shows up for Joe's (Jeremy Maguire) school play, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Jay (Ed O'Neill) find the family having dinner together, their reasons for not attending clearly just excuses...

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:59Published

'Modern Family' Dog Beatrice, Who Starred As Stella, Dies

Beatrice, who famously played Stella on Modern Family, has sadly died. The french bulldog, who starred on the series for several seasons as Jay’s beloved...
Just Jared

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Mourns Death of Modern Family Dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is mourning the loss of his canine co-star. On Sunday, news broke that Beatrice the Frenchie, who played Stella on Modern Family, had passed...
E! Online

faiabeliaeva32

Faia RT @EW: Modern Family's beloved French bulldog dies after filming series finale: Report https://t.co/uehcb8oZE9 2 hours ago

prymefocus

Pryme Focus RT @EW: Beatrice the French Bulldog, who played Stella on #ModernFamily, has died. https://t.co/8SHi7h8ju5 10 hours ago

cdngirl2015

The Dark Tower RT @drdivinity: 'Modern Family' Star French Bulldog, Stella, Suddenly Dies After Show Wraps Final Season https://t.co/rzekxBhOzg 2 days ago

wowda98

Muella RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Modern Family’s French bulldog Stella dies shortly after filming series finale https://t.co/7c67XEg33S https://t.co/lo… 2 days ago

LittleAcctAnt

Wendy Ann Modern Family's Star French Bulldog Dies After Filming Series Finale: Report https://t.co/M6QWSXRTsX 2 days ago

drdivinity

bryce swan 'Modern Family' Star French Bulldog, Stella, Suddenly Dies After Show Wraps Final Season https://t.co/rzekxBhOzg 2 days ago

llredraven

llredraven #Beatrice, Beloved French Bulldog on '#ModernFamily,' Dies After Series Finale Wrap #RIPStella #Stella 💙💔 https://t.co/Adx5IdFHTr 2 days ago

AisaacW

What's Wrong With These Magnets? RT @people: Dog Star of Modern Family 'Worked Her Butt Off' for 9 Seasons Before Dying, Owner Says https://t.co/GzdMgoAI67 2 days ago

