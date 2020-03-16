'Modern Family' French Bulldog Stella is Dead

Monday, 16 March 2020 () "Modern Family" got some really sad news over the weekend -- Ed O'Neill's TV dog Stella has died. The French bulldog -- real name Beatrice -- died about a week ago and just days after wrapping the show. It's unclear what led to Beatrice's death.…
Occurred on March 3, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "I am having a swimming pool built and my two french bulldogs were walking and playing around the pool when one of them jumped up and accidentally fell in. I immediately jumped in after her before she drowned. This was all captured on my nest...
After no one shows up for Joe's (Jeremy Maguire) school play, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) and Jay (Ed O'Neill) find the family having dinner together, their reasons for not attending clearly just excuses...