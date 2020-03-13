Global  

San Francisco Going on 24-Hour Lockdown for 3 Weeks

TMZ.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
San Francisco is going the way of Italy with its coronavirus safety measures -- the Mayor's instituting around-the-clock curfew, banning almost everyone from leaving their homes. Mayor London Breed announced what she calls a "defining moment" in…
News video: San Francisco Closes Public Schools for Three Weeks

San Francisco Closes Public Schools for Three Weeks 03:11

 San Francisco education officials announced Thursday that all the city’s public schools will go on a three-week hiatus starting March 16 because of the ongoing coronasvirus outbreak. Wilson Walker reports. (3-12-20)

Bay Area Couple Visiting Barcelona Trapped In Air BnB During Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]

Bay Area Couple Visiting Barcelona Trapped In Air BnB During Coronavirus Lockdown

Anne Makovec reports on Bay Area couple coping with lockdown in Barcelona as coronavirus restrictions grow (3-16-2020)

Bay Area Woman Worries About Parents Quarantined At Georgia Air Force Base [Video]

Bay Area Woman Worries About Parents Quarantined At Georgia Air Force Base

Life off the Grand Princess cruise ship and onto dry land has been anything but easy for passengers sent to Air Force bases around the country to be quarantined. Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-15-2020)

Coronavirus: People ordered to 'shelter at home' in San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco officials are putting the city into an effective lockdown for three weeks as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
Bay Area counties announce lockdown through April 7

Six Bay Area Counties — San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda — announced a “shelter in place” order. The lockdown,...
