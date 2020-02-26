Mel Brooks' Son Max Says Stay Home, Save My Dad from Coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK



Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus nurse kisses son through glass window after not seeing him for 26 days



A coronavirus nurse kissed her one-year-old son through a glass window after not seeing him for 26 days. The touching moment was filmed in the city of Xinyang in central China's Henan Province on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mel Brooks' Son Max Shares Hilarious Video of Them Self-Quarantining - Watch! Mel Brooks and his son are self-quarantining! The 93-year-old director’s son Max Brooks, 47, took to Twitter on Monday (March 16) to share an important message...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



Mel Brooks, Max Brooks share video to combat coronavirus: #DontBeASpreader Comedic legend Mel Brooks and his son Max Brooks launched a viral campaign to combat the coronavirus, offering advice on how not to be a "spreader."

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this