Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Dakota Johnson Admits to Be at War With Neighbors Over Bamboo Plants in Driveway

Dakota Johnson Admits to Be at War With Neighbors Over Bamboo Plants in Driveway

AceShowbiz Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In a new video for Architectural Digest, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star takes viewers on a tour of her cozy Hollywood home which once belonged to 'Glee' co-creator Ryan Murphy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dakota Johnson Admits to Be at War With Neighbors Over Bamboo Plants in Driveway https://t.co/Ef8yZrW6dy 10 hours ago

Filmi_log

Filmilog Dakota Johnson Admits to Be at War With Neighbors Over Bamboo Plants in Driveway https://t.co/LlaMlzgxtC https://t.co/mHPe87itTY 11 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Dakota Johnson Admits to Be at War With Neighbors Over Bamboo Plants in Driveway https://t.co/xjAfi60V5t https://t.co/ngI37X1uzl 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.