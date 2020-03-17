Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?! Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Oklahoma-born actor Ryan Merriman was still a teenager when he landed the role of the basketball-loving leprechaun, Kyle Johnson -- who has to hunt down his lucky gold coin to restore order to his Irish family -- in the 2001 Disney channel… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Starbuzz Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?! - https://t.co/jjvD9MOVlR #starbuzz 7 seconds ago ATTR RADIO Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/A6K85PEP4C 4 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?! https://t.co/qzAFKPk9JF https://t.co/txRAfoR0QX 6 minutes ago Naija Reports Editor's pick this hour on https://t.co/oEXrLbLXMQ Kyle on Disney’s ‘Luck Of The Irish’ ‘Memba Him?! https://t.co/hvOE3qEsrb 14 minutes ago arlene valledo Kyle on Disney’s ‘Luck Of The Irish’ ‘Memba Him?! https://t.co/fopgWR3zeT 20 minutes ago Nicholas Norman Kyle on Disney’s ‘Luck Of The Irish’ ‘Memba Him?! https://t.co/IJHKvE2OOX #sports 22 minutes ago eTrafficLane Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?! - https://t.co/zebzzwRTiX https://t.co/eltFmOpYn3 26 minutes ago EpicNews Kyle on Disney’s ‘Luck Of The Irish’ ‘Memba Him?! https://t.co/dhQPvntPTz https://t.co/aKGM11BS9a 27 minutes ago