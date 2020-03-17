Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at 92

Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at 92

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Stuart Whitman, a staple of '60s, '70s and '80s is dead. Whitman died Monday morning at his home in Montecito, CA. A longtime friend tells TMZ Whitman was in and out of the hospital recently due to skin cancer that seeped into his bloodstream. He…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscar-nominated actor Stuart Whitman dead at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Stuart Whitman, a prolific lead and character actor who appeared in hundreds of film and television productions and received an Oscar...
Seattle Times

Stuart Whitman, Oscar-nominated actor, dead at 92

Stuart Whitman, the Oscar-nominated star of "The Mark," has died. He was 92. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJRiter

DJC RT @MikeBarnes4: Poignant words from the family of actor Stuart Whitman, who died Monday: https://t.co/ye1QFxRykG https://t.co/v3b6kLm0rX 4 minutes ago

CecilJustice

cecil justice RT @WestJournalism: Whitman famously starred alongside John Wayne in the 1961 film 'The Comancheros.' #Celebrity #death #Entertainment #Hol… 5 minutes ago

wibw

WIBW One of Hollywood’s most prolific actors has died. https://t.co/QTKs8lfrWm 6 minutes ago

HARSHBARGER59

Scott ✝️🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱 RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Legendary Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at Age 92 https://t.co/9mvVf1Yhtw 9 minutes ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Stuart Whitman, Oscar-nominated actor, dead at 92 https://t.co/BAdlQatErw #19623f15cc145824a08731bae929d7ef https://t.co/JxrJTyNLgX 11 minutes ago

mariem201

Marie-Eve Mongrain RT @TMZ: Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at 92 https://t.co/Tt3BQIoSvt 15 minutes ago

StageFilmTV

Stage Film Television RT @Variety: Stuart Whitman, "Cimarron Strip" actor and Oscar nominee, dies at 92 https://t.co/tqewGjb3NS 17 minutes ago

donnakn58336014

donna k. RT @FULLDEFENCE: Legendary Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at Age 92 https://t.co/z2ujUUZlFb 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.