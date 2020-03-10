Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Says Coronavirus Killing People is 'Inevitable?'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Here's Vanessa Hudgens telling the world how she really feels about the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine -- feelings she probably should have kept inside her head. Vanessa, apparently already bored in quarantine, decided to do a makeup…
News video: Vanessa Hudgens Shares Look At 'Lockdown' Curly Hair

Vanessa Hudgens Shares Look At 'Lockdown' Curly Hair 00:32

 With so many stars heeding the recommendation to practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus strain that leads to COVID-19, they're posting far less from events and sets and much more from the comfort of their homes. Vanessa Hudgens, for...

Vanessa Hudgens Says Coronavirus Comments Were ‘Taken Out of Context’

Vanessa Hudgens came under fire on Monday night (March 16) after she made some comments on the coronavirus that were deemed insensitive.
Billboard.com

Vanessa Hudgens Joins TikTok; Performs 'We're All In This Together' With Wine!

Vanessa Hudgens has officially joined the TikTok platform and her first ever video is one of the best! The 31-year-old actress turned to BFF Ashley Tisdale for...
Just Jared


JerryinCalif

JSinCalif🌴🇺🇸 @VanessaHudgens you are a spoiled, elitist B. Also, ease up on the partying, you are aging fast, beyond your year… https://t.co/pqRqu2yk3d 5 minutes ago

Mimi3828

Mimi Collins Would love to hear in what “context” these comments could be deemed at all appropriate. Shame on her.… https://t.co/Wp7BT15sXs 6 minutes ago

JohnS20585564

John S. Vanessa Hudgens says coronavirus comments were 'taken out of context' after backlash https://t.co/GASADabFRl #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

omgchristen

Christen Chavez 💍 vanessa hudgens says she “respects coronavirus”.... what the***does that even mean 😂 12 minutes ago

blkresist

RiPPa 🌊🗽 I've never heard of Vanessa Hudgens before now. I'm told that she's an actress and singer or something. What I do k… https://t.co/uPrbMaHfQo 13 minutes ago

RickPamplin

Rick Pamplin RT @TMZ: Vanessa Hudgens Says Coronavirus Killing People is 'Inevitable?' https://t.co/XbOOxqgH5y 16 minutes ago

elementartyy

elementarty Vanessa Hudgens Is Very Sorry For Her Very Bad Coronavirus Take - Vanessa Hudgens is apologizing for a viral video… https://t.co/Z8Tb4eXTrO 19 minutes ago

nomoretiers2018

Joe Zeph RT @gowithdennis: Vanessa Hudgens says people dying from Coronavirus is not a big deal, so the quarantine is officially over everyone! Just… 24 minutes ago

