Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody When Her Baby Is Born

TMZ.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Amanda Bynes will have to give up custody of her kid when is born around 8 months from now ... due to her mental health issues. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Amanda's about 6 weeks pregnant and currently receiving treatment in a…
Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split [Video]

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split

Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael insists they haven't split up and instead said their Instagram accounts were hacked, giving the impression they weren't together anymore.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published
Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility [Video]

Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Are Back Together, One Day After Split

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are back on again, just one day after their split. The 33-year-old actress confirmed the two were back together on her Instagram,...
Just Jared

