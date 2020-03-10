m a y g e n RT @TMZ: Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody of Her New Kid https://t.co/ysoNgXOD9z 6 minutes ago คק๏кค✨⁷⎊ RT @ThePopHub: Amanda Bynes will have to give up custody of her unborn baby once it’s born due to her mental health issues, TMZ reports.… 14 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Amanda Bynes Could Lose Custody When Her Baby Is Born https://t.co/zpg759jIb7 https://t.co/izeeBpSK4K 17 minutes ago Jumpy Poindexter Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody When Her Baby Is Born https://t.co/MImyj8vcjY 26 minutes ago #DROPOUTBERNIE @ActAppalledxx @gruesomemike @MichelleNoelBoo @CharlesAOKeefe Touché. Again, I feel for her and wish her the best b… https://t.co/l0fAxH9C5p 37 minutes ago Stock Porn Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody When Her Baby Is Born https://t.co/r6MBGT0IQw 40 minutes ago NewSedgePoint Amanda Bynes Will Not Have Custody When Her Baby Is Born https://t.co/o4fAXt5z2H https://t.co/gXNqZdFNNz 43 minutes ago