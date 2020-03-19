Global  

34-Year-Old CA Man Dead of Coronavirus, Recently Visited Disney World

Thursday, 19 March 2020
A 34-year-old man has died in California after testing positive of coronavirus just days ago, and 2 weeks after visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida ... TMZ has learned. Jeffrey Ghazarian from Glendora, CA, died Thursday…
News video: Man Arrested After Breaching Coronavirus Quarantine

Man Arrested After Breaching Coronavirus Quarantine 01:31

 Occurred on March 14, 2020 / Tel Aviv, Israel Info from Licensor: "Tel Aviv District Police received a report of a 47-year-old man from Tel Aviv suspected of violating quarantine. Police officers were able to track the man down on and arrested him after he refused to go return to quarantine."

Recent related videos

LA County Reports 40 New Coronavirus Cases, 2nd Death [Video]

LA County Reports 40 New Coronavirus Cases, 2nd Death

County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the victim was a 34-year-old man with an underlying health condition and lived in an area near Pasadena.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:30Published
Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine [Video]

Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine

A week after a man decided to self-quarantine himself, upon learning he was on a JetBlue flight with a coronavirus patient, says "the mental part has been awful." He says he still has been unable to..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news

Fan at March 3rd Rock Concert Is Mexico’s First Coronavirus Death

Mexico’s first coronavirus death is a 41 year old man who earlier this month went to a massive concert by Swedish rock band Ghost in Mexico City.
Billboard.com

Japanese man who threatened to spread coronavirus dies: media

A 57-year-old man in Japan who had threatened to "scatter" his disease after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month died in hospital on...
Reuters

