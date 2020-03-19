Global  

Arnold Schwarzenegger and TikTok Give $3 Million to Feed Students

TMZ.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger is teaming with TikTok to make sure grade school students don't go hungry while schools close amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's the deal ... TikTok is donating $3 million to help provide meals to needy families across the…
