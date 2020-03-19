Global  

Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Coronavirus has officially infiltrated the NFL ... with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. 56-year-old Payton came forward with the info to ESPN on Thursday. Payton says he started feeling under the…
 Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus, but will take a second test to confirm the first.

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He..

A pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been hospitalized after attending a conference in Kentucky, the church confirmed Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first known COVID-19 case in the NFL.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.
