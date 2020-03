𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 RT @SportsCenter: Celtics guard Marcus Smart and two Lakers players were the latest in the NBA to test positive for the coronavirus, the te… 3 seconds ago

るー RT @ShamsCharania: Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the re… 3 seconds ago

🦄trin RT @LakersNation: BREAKING: Two Lakers players reportedly have tested positive for coronavirus now. https://t.co/UaMuved5vf https://t.co/N9… 11 seconds ago

Marlon “WxRRIOR” RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Two players for Los Angeles #Lakers test positive for #coronavirus, team announces https://t.co/HQqft6b1df 22 seconds ago

Marlon “WxRRIOR” RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Two players on the Lakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to people who were not authorized to spea… 28 seconds ago

Riandi RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Two Lakers players test positive for coronavirus 29 seconds ago

Benjamin Nimfa RT @cnnphilippines: JUST IN: Two players from the Los Angeles Lakers test positive for COVID-19. Both are asymptomatic, under quarantine |… 39 seconds ago