Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban

Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban

TMZ.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Australians and Floridians ... one in the same. Who knew??? The coronavirus global pandemic is serious enough to force Australia to close its borders for the next 6 months, but the country's beaches are still open for biz ... and apparently not big…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban https://t.co/RamIrX6HKW 4 minutes ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban https://t.co/FyDiffb70Z https://t.co/Ks4BIOOffD 5 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban https://t.co/z92bUXjMCc https://t.co/aFKswaQtdn 11 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban 20 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban https://t.co/mEzJYo8sA2 https://t.co/ZeyZI52pI7 21 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban TMZ | March 20, 2020 https://t.co/zp1USO7nJ8 #news 21 minutes ago

sophiecoopercc1

Sophie Cooper RT @TMZ: Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban https://t.co/0Xig3X9ozj 24 minutes ago

Godschosen1A

Jerome Rivers Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban https://t.co/48UBJncRAb via @TMZ 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.