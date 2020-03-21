Global  

Colton Underwood Admits Coronavirus Left Him 'Winded Doing Simple Tasks'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Going public with his positive test for COVID-19, the Season 23 star of 'The Bachelor' encourages fans to 'stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another.'
