Kevin Hart Shares Embarrassing Story of Soiling Himself on Stage Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor reveals his experience about his mid-performance accident in Scandinavia as part of his new Instagram series to entertain his followers amid the coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Kevin Hart Shares Embarrassing Story of Soiling Himself on Stage https://t.co/pDiiyNIaLj https://t.co/Aw5qKkFEZS 3 hours ago