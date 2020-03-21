Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic

Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Police in 2 of America's biggest cities on lockdown are concerned coronavirus guidelines might also bring a rise in crime ... but they're ready to crack down. TMZ spoke with several law enforcement sources in both L.A. and NYC, and we've been told…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic https://t.co/trU67PJhGq https://t.co/oLQ4CpKHAY 2 minutes ago

realnewscolony

📰📰Newscolony.com📰 Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic https://t.co/6htQ4QlvuM Entertainment News, Cel… https://t.co/5JKDmru03C 7 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic - https://t.co/g7aMYxf80X 12 minutes ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic https://t.co/vH0stjlsqe #sports 24 minutes ago

MissQueenJonas

MissQueenJonas RT @TMZ: Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic https://t.co/O249qhcC5z 44 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic 45 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic https://t.co/VszApgGce4 https://t.co/R7VM0coBoQ 49 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear Rise in Retail Burglaries During Pandemic https://t.co/O249qhcC5z 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.