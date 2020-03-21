Global  

Christian Siriano to Make Face Masks for New York Medical Personnel

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
After state governor Andrew Cuomo shared the urgent need of basic protection, the fashion designer promised that his team, which included 'sewers and pattern makers,' will help to make them.
News video: Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers

Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano Helps Produce Face Masks For Workers 00:39

 “Project Runway” star and fashion designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for an important project. They're working together to use Siriano's company’s resources to help produce face masks for healthcare workers and frontline workers in the coronavirus...

