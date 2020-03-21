Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
In the full version of the clip, it's revealed that the 'Jesus Is King' rapper never told the pop superstar about his infamous line 'I made that b***h famous' on his song 'Famous'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nejuhn

𝘊𝘳𝘶𝘦𝘭 𝘚𝘶𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳 💋 RT @swiftsupdates: 📝 | Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full (via @aceshowbiz) #T… 29 seconds ago

1989_sn_lover

ch RT @aceshowbiz: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full https://t.co/K31mLUORgI htt… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.