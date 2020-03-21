Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Here's how desperate it's getting ... medical professionals in England are so strapped for supplies, nurses are now wearing trash bags to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The pic was snapped at Northwick Park Hospital in London. The… Here's how desperate it's getting ... medical professionals in England are so strapped for supplies, nurses are now wearing trash bags to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The pic was snapped at Northwick Park Hospital in London. The… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Prof. Harrison Gotta do what you gotta do > Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from COVID-19 https://t.co/UK5guz1b5D 3 days ago M&S Olvera 🚁 RT @lizlogan76: Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/XU5hKAKBgt via @TMZ 3 days ago Elizabeth Logan Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/XU5hKAKBgt via @TMZ 3 days ago Ririn J. Fajrina RT @TMZ: Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/tlBrxl2GKt 3 days ago S.A.W.🌴 RT @TMZ: Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/yjDSjatvEX 3 days ago CBDX6 Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/RvFop4Fsyb 3 days ago Qu33nn_Leader1248 RT @TMZ: Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/VaS8musHw7 3 days ago MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus https://t.co/lyLDups9mR 3 days ago