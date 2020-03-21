Global  

Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from Coronavirus

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Nurses in England Wearing Trash Bags to Protect from CoronavirusHere's how desperate it's getting ... medical professionals in England are so strapped for supplies, nurses are now wearing trash bags to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The pic was snapped at Northwick Park Hospital in London. The…
