Meghan Markle No Longer Referred to as 'Royal' on Charity Site, Sorta

TMZ.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's pivot away from Royal life is in full swing -- 'cause a charity she partners with has dropped any mention of the word when describing her ... except on their homepage, where it probably matters most. The charity is called Smart…
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times

This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times 00:52

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be thousands of miles away from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, but they are still showing their support during these trying times. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

