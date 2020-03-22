Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus

Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus

TMZ.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Bethenny Frankel is about to deliver half-a-million masks to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are at high risk for contracting coronavirus, and the decks have just been cleared to deliver them quickly. FEMA has told hospital…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/zvpW6fR019 https://t.co/B6dGWsg1DA 1 minute ago

ChristineVSmith

Christine V. Smith RT @TMZ: Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/y4129T12KR 3 minutes ago

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/g5yJW8vg7N https://t.co/5LrVmXm0wO 14 minutes ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/PlkLfj3fVW https://t.co/UldLSakKQJ 15 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @ArleneValledo: Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/RyNg0VNpip 15 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/RyNg0VNpip 17 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus via @TMZ https://t.co/LsyHtQdIma https://t.co/Vq8Ua4adg1 22 minutes ago

GoogeliArt

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥*•.¸♡ Is it Just me? ♡¸.•* ♥ Bethenny Frankel About to Deliver Half-a-Million Masks in Wake of Coronavirus https://t.co/phssIUMthK via @TMZ 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.