Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Sophie Turner Compares Husband Joe Jonas to 'Work of Art'

Sophie Turner Compares Husband Joe Jonas to 'Work of Art'

AceShowbiz Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
During an QnA session on Instagram, the 'Game of Thrones' star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, also reveals that her favorite Jonas Brothers song is 'Fly With Me'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Sophie Turner Compares Husband Joe Jonas to 'Work of Art' https://t.co/j7AR53YrDQ https://t.co/pxrmrOj5Q8 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.