Rihanna, Joe Biden Among Stars Joining DJ D-Nice's Quarantine Party on IG Live

AceShowbiz Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Thanks to Instagram Live's split feature, which allows people to appear in the feed, the likes of John Legend and Common can also make guest appearances and help the DJ entertain thousands of people online.
