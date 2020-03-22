Rihanna, Joe Biden Among Stars Joining DJ D-Nice's Quarantine Party on IG Live Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Thanks to Instagram Live's split feature, which allows people to appear in the feed, the likes of John Legend and Common can also make guest appearances and help the DJ entertain thousands of people online. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Rihanna, Joe Biden Among Stars Joining DJ D-Nice's Quarantine Party on IG Live https://t.co/u5wWXLeW3p https://t.co/zR5qJohqRZ 2 hours ago