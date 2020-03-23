Even though the 'Game of Thrones' star does not name names, she makes the subject of her comment clear as saying, 'Don't be f**king stupid, even if you count your 'freedom' over... your health.'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Techinfinitylife Sophie Turner Seemingly Calls Out Evangeline Lillly For Not Taking Coronavirus Isolation Seriously! – Perez Hilton… https://t.co/erTkx43VpH 6 minutes ago ▲IrieKingWillTiger▲ RT @HotNewHipHop: Sophie Turner calls out everyone downplaying the seriousness of the Coronavirus outbreak 👀 https://t.co/Hhi0TePoHI 2 hours ago HotNewHipHop Sophie Turner calls out everyone downplaying the seriousness of the Coronavirus outbreak 👀 https://t.co/Hhi0TePoHI 2 hours ago Koulture Vibes Sophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly & Encourages Social Distancing: Sophie Turner calls out everyone downplaying… https://t.co/SPXRDdheTj 5 hours ago Perez Hilton Are you team Sophie Turner or team Evangeline Lilly? https://t.co/laJulzJABH 6 hours ago 🤪 RT @HotNewHipHop: Sophie Turner calls out everyone downplaying the seriousness of the Coronavirus outbreak 👀 https://t.co/Hhi0TexNQa 7 hours ago ⚡⚡Littest ⚡⚡⚡ RT @aceshowbiz: Sophie Turner Calls Evangeline Lilly 'Stupid' for Refusing to Self-Isolate Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/BB9A5YjFL… 8 hours ago AceShowbiz Sophie Turner Calls Evangeline Lilly 'Stupid' for Refusing to Self-Isolate Amid Coronavirus Pandemic… https://t.co/1E7Ptvp1zq 8 hours ago