Sophie Turner Calls Evangeline Lilly 'Stupid' for Refusing to Self-Isolate Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

AceShowbiz Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Even though the 'Game of Thrones' star does not name names, she makes the subject of her comment clear as saying, 'Don't be f**king stupid, even if you count your 'freedom' over... your health.'
News video: Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over refusal to self-isolate

Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly over refusal to self-isolate 00:42

 Sophie Turner appeared to take aim at Evangeline Lily after she insisted she wouldn't self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic because she values "freedom".

