Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Feeling Better After COVID-19 Diagnosis

TMZ.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
It's been nearly 2 weeks since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson stunned the world into accepting coronavirus is no joke by revealing they'd tested positive, but the good news is they're finally feeling better ... and Tom's offering some encouragement.…
News video: Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms 00:43

 Tom Hanks has issued a latest update on his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus status, revealing the pair "feel better" two weeks after their first symptoms, and he has urged others to self-isolate during the pandemic.

