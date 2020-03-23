Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Update on Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'We Feel Better'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Update on Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'We Feel Better'

AceShowbiz Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Two weeks after their first symptoms, the 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actor and his actress wife told their devotees that their difficult time 'shall pass' as long as they 'take care of each other.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms 00:43

 Tom Hanks has issued a latest update on his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus status, revealing the pair "feel better" two weeks after their first symptoms, and he has urged others to self-isolate during the pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vengador2065

Vengador 2065 RT @EW: Good news! Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson 'feel better' after getting coronavirus https://t.co/uo9Wz1q1Tl 21 minutes ago

sylvia_alcala

Sylvia Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘feel better,’ offer hope in update about coronavirus https://t.co/9Vx0EcaS3H via @usatoday 1 hour ago

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘feel better,’ offer hope in update about coronavirus https://t.co/UfCH81kl3s via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @CNNHeroes: "...If we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass." Tom Hanks & Rita… 2 hours ago

JackTorry1

Jack Torry Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘feel better,’ offer hope in update about coronavirus #COVID19@CDCgov⁩ ⁦@WHO⁩ https://t.co/lJCIbrPMrS 2 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Update on Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'We Feel Better' https://t.co/IArd5EzuA7 https://t.co/nvd244FYDN 3 hours ago

azcthingstodo

azcentral things to do "Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, to… https://t.co/qzWFRIjW8W 3 hours ago

Odaddy78

Olaf Pedersen Didn’t they just get it?? How are they better already? Bull shit!!! Liars. #coronavirus https://t.co/haCZvoDVtm 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.