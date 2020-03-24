Global  

Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift for 'Self-Serving' Comments on Leaked Kanye West Call

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The 'Follow God' rapper's wife defends herself and her husband after the 'Lover' singer insinuated that the couple manipulated the phone call, accusing Taylor of lying about Kanye never calling to ask for permission.
News video: Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Kanye West Phone Call Leak, DJ D-Nice Hosts Epic Virtual Dance Party & More | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Kanye West Phone Call Leak, DJ D-Nice Hosts Epic Virtual Dance Party & More | Billboard News 03:09

 Taylor Swift speaks out after the full Kanye West call leaks, Rihanna and Michelle Obama join #ClubQuarantine, BTS comforts fans through the crisis and so much more in music news.

