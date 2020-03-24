TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Rejects Social Distancing, Seniors Need to Risk Death

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

This will put a smile on President Trump's face ... the Lt. Gov. of Texas says to hell with social distancing, because old folks should risk death by COVID-19, so the economy can start recovering. Yes, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Tucker Carlson… 👓 View full article



