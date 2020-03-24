Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ben Affleck and His Quarantine Bae Ana de Armas Stretch Their Legs

Ben Affleck and His Quarantine Bae Ana de Armas Stretch Their Legs

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck will tell ya, if he's gonna risk it all ... his new GF Ana de Armas is definitely worth it -- hence the couple venturing out together with her pooch. You can tell Ana and Ben got that new love thing going -- 'cause they were all smiles…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.