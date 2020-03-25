Global  

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Expecting Second Child Together

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are sharing some happy news during these times -- she's pregnant with their second child. Kevin and Eniko announced they're expecting another bundle of joy with matching social media posts Tuesday, showing off her…
News video: Kevin Hart's wife pregnant with comic's fourth child

Kevin Hart's wife pregnant with comic's fourth child 00:38

 Kevin Hart is set to be a dad again as his wife Eniko Parrish is pregnant with the couple's second child.

