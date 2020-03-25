Lin-Manuel Miranda 'Heartbroken' Over Death of Legendary Writer Terrence McNally Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jason Alexander, 'Better Call Saul' star Michael McKean and 'Ugly Betty' alum Michael Urie are also among stars who pay tribute to the playwrights, who died from complications linked to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this