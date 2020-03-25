Global  

Terrence McNally Died From Complications Linked to Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, who was a lung cancer survivor, has passed away at the age of 81 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.
News video: Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:34

 Legendary playwright Terrence McNally has died from coronavirus complications.

