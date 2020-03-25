Slim Thug Admits to Testing Positive for Coronavirus Though He Has Been Careful Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Advising his social media follower to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, the 'So High' rapper speculates that he might have contracted the virus when going out to get something to eat. 👓 View full article



