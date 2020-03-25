Global  

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Top news story today, trending #1 around the world on social media: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19. Clarence House released a statement confirming:  “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but...
News video: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:33

 The Prince of Wales is displaying only mild symptoms for the moment but "otherwise remains in good health".

Tweets about this

PerchJ

God Hears 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus 5 seconds ago

HeadlineHOUSE

Zach Clifton 🇺🇸 RT @business: Coronavirus latest: - Prince Charles tests positive - Spain reports its deadliest day yet with 738 fatalities - Germany sees… 7 seconds ago

27kislev5719

Rachel Yadin 🔥🐑🇮🇱راشيل يادين RT @kishkushkay: 21-year old UK girl dies (no background illness) 37-yer old UK diplomat dies. Infected Italian nurse kills herself Prince… 9 seconds ago

MsAmanda_speaks

Amanda Candy Prince Charles tests positive for novel coronavirus. #coronavirus doesn't spare royals. Get well soon Prince. https://t.co/vZPUxLQJnY 10 seconds ago

James18880181

mos16romeo20 RT @eugenegu: Prince Charles and so many other celebrities and high government officials are testing positive for the coronavirus, even wit… 10 seconds ago

sargejane

Jane Seiler RT @cjtruth: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus 👀 https://t.co/WMfcTO4D11 18 seconds ago

KaylaBurrows2

Kayla Burrows RT @KaylaBurrows2: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/HD9H3CTIEk via @YahooFinance 26 seconds ago

epicmormongamer

Idontevenknowwhattoputhere RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Charles, Prince of Wales, tests positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms - Sky News 29 seconds ago

