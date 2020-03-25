Global  

Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment reunite on Miley's Bright Minded Instagram Live

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Things we didn’t really know we really needed until they happened: A Hannah Montana and Lilly reunion. Miley video chatted with Emily Osment on Instagram Live on Monday. The fact that they are still best friends TO THIS DAY warms my soul and waters my crops. To top it off, they reacted to old photos...
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Miley Cyrus has a 'Hannah Montana' reunion on Instagram live

Miley Cyrus has a 'Hannah Montana' reunion on Instagram live 00:50

 Miley Cyrus had a ‘Hannah Montana’ reunion on her instagram talk show

Tweets about this

ElmoreJake

Jakoby RT @godneysbjs: Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment reuniting is exactly what 2020 needed 😭 https://t.co/9SM6VmpocD 1 minute ago

dailymvtv

Dailymv Official Miley Cyrus Has ‘Hannah Montana’ Reunion With Emily Osment #hannah #montana #reunion #osment https://t.co/6IKaqOgQpb 2 minutes ago

ameliawilles

amelia RT @millselle: miley cyrus and emily osment reuniting makes me sO HAPPY IT HURTS https://t.co/mDN6ttATL1 3 minutes ago

JohnG500

John G RT @POPSUGAR: .@MileyCyrus and @EmilyOsment just had a Hannah Montana reunion, and sweet niblets, the nostalgia! 😍 https://t.co/MbvvHIEQw8 9 minutes ago

