Bindi Irwin Reportedly Tie the Knot With Fiance at Australia Zoo

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
The conservationist previously revealed that she was determined to have her wedding ceremony at a zoo because 'this is where I feel closest' to late dad Steve Irwin.
 Bindi Irwin married her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell at their family’s zoo

